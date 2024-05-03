Despite the controversy surrounding the selection of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, led by Ajit Agarkar, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly expressed confidence in the team’s strength.

Reflecting on India’s exceptional performance in the 50-over World Cup, Ganguly emphasized the team’s capability to excel if they play with freedom. He conveyed his belief that Team India would replicate their success in the West Indies and America.

Addressing Rinku Singh’s exclusion from the squad, Ganguly reassured him, stating that it was purely a tactical decision by the team management to include an extra spinner. He encouraged Singh not to be disheartened by the omission.

Speaking to the media he said, “I think this is one of the fairest team I have seen, and I am not saying other teams are not fair. I think the selectors and Rohit have done a fantastic job in picking this side. I think Rinku missed out because they wanted to go with another spinner. But Rinku is in standby, so fingers crossed. It is just the beginning of Rinku’s career. He will play a lot for India. I think he should not be disheartened with this. But I think this is a very strong team, solid team.”

Sourav Ganguly stated that India and Australia will be dfominating the tournament as they already have done in 50- over World Cup.

“India and Australia the two best teams of the tournament. I’m sure they will do the same thing in the USA and the West Indies,” Ganguly said.

India T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserve – Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

T20 World Cup 2024:

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will commence in the USA and West Indies from 1 June. India is placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. India will take on Ireland in New York on 5 June, while clash with Pakistan on 9 June.