IPL: Full Gujarat Titans Team Penalised, Shubman Gill Holds Biggest Fine

Gujarat Titans’ skipper, Shubman Gill, finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as he faces a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh for the team’s slow over rate during their recent IPL clash against the formidable Chennai Super Kings. This marks the second such offense for the Titans this season, triggering individual fines for the rest of the squad, including the Impact Player, ranging from Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

However, amidst this disciplinary setback, Gujarat Titans managed to secure a significant victory, overpowering the defending champions, CSK, by a convincing margin of 35 runs. Gill’s squad owed much of their success to his stellar performance alongside B Sai Sudharsan, both of whom notched up centuries, propelling the team to a formidable total of 231 for three. Their stellar batting display effectively stifled CSK’s pursuit, limiting them to 196 for eight by the end of the match.

Despite this triumph, Gujarat Titans find themselves placed eighth on the IPL points table, amassing 10 points from 12 matches. CSK, on the other hand, maintains their fourth position with 12 points from an equal number of games.

Gill’s scintillating knock of 104 off 55 deliveries, coupled with Sudharsan’s equally impressive century, forged a mammoth 210-run opening partnership, setting the stage for Gujarat’s dominant performance. Reflecting on their partnership, Gill expressed satisfaction with the freedom they enjoyed while batting, emphasizing their ability to capitalize on every opportunity.

However, Gill lamented falling short of the 250-run mark, citing missed opportunities in the final overs. Despite their victory, Gill remains cognizant of the team’s need to improve their net run rate, a crucial factor in the IPL playoffs race.

Gill’s early departure from the field during CSK’s chase raised concerns, but he reassured fans that it was merely due to cramps, alleviating any apprehensions about his fitness.

As the IPL season progresses, Gujarat Titans remain determined to capitalize on every opportunity, with Gill’s leadership guiding the team towards their ultimate goal. With their eyes set on playoff qualification, the Titans are poised to overcome challenges and emerge as contenders in the fiercely competitive tournament.

Show Full Article