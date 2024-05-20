MS Dhoni's Handshake Fiasco: Thala's Old Video Proves Why He Was The Best Captain

In the previous match between CSK vs RCB on Saturday, CSK lost to RCB and failed to qualify in a must-win match, crashing out of the IPL in 2024. A distraught Dhoni apparently disappeared into his locker room without shaking hands with the Faf du Plessis -led RCB team as they celebrated their big win.

However the celebration created a buzz of critisism after MS Dhoni walked off the pitch without shaking hands after waiting for the RCB Team players. The videos from the match shows that Dhoni waited for the RCB players who kept celebrating ahead making his way inside the changing room. Later Virat Kohli went to the veteran Dhoni to talk inside.

However, later in a TV discussion, former England Cricket team Captain Michael Vaughan criticized RCB players for not taking the time to shake hands with Dhoni.

“I noticed that with the RCB team. They have a lot of support, but they also tend to annoy people. We saw a lot of that tonight. I understand they have never won the IPL and were desperate to make it to the eliminations. But you don’t want to be the team everyone loves to see lose,” Vaughan remarked.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also joined the conversation, emphasizing that players should always shake hands before celebrating, regardless of the occasion.

“I haven’t seen the pictures, but it doesn’t matter. Even if you win a World Cup final, you show your emotions but still shake hands with the opposition. It’s one of the great traditions of our game. It symbolizes that the rivalry is over. We fought hard, but now we acknowledge each other. Then we can go back and celebrate,” Bhogle commented.

Vaughan further speculated on the possibility that the match could be Dhoni’s last in the IPL and pondered if the RCB players might regret their actions.

“If there was ever a moment for players to show awareness, this was it. If that was MS Dhoni’s last game, those players will regret running around the ground celebrating without first shaking his hand. They should have acknowledged the legend first before celebrating. I wouldn’t want to be an RCB player if Dhoni announces his retirement and we didn’t have the decency to shake his hand,” the former England captain added.

MS Dhoni’s Grounded Nature:

Now the trend turns upside down as Dhoni fans have started posting videos of MS Dhoni taking an initiative to tell his team to shake hands with the oponent team.

Netizens feel that Faf and Virat Kohli’s team should take lessons of sportsmanship from veteran MS Dhoni. Here are the fan reactions:

Those who are saying that, MS Dhoni left the field without shaking hands. Just watch this video, when CSK won the trophy, entire team busy in celebration but Dhoni was telling the entire team to shake hands first with GT.#MSDhoni #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/TXmBxAN1GF — dr__strange__ (@dr__strange__) May 19, 2024

Sportsmanship #MSDhoni 🫡 The attitude when he won the trophy last year!#CSK

pic.twitter.com/R9DXN3DGzm — Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) May 20, 2024

When CSK emerged victorious and claimed the trophy, the entire team was caught up in celebrations. However, MS Dhoni took the initiative to remind everyone to first shake hands with the opposing team, GT.pic.twitter.com/5FzPn95gl6 — Nicky (@iemnic) May 20, 2024

