Pakistan Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup 2024 As USA-Ireland Match Cancelled Due to Wet Outfield

The USA vs Ireland was cancelled on Friday which unfortunately brought bad news for the last editions runner-up Pakistan. This cancellation resulted in Pakistan getting officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup series.

The wet outfield made it impossible for the match to take place between the USA and Ireland, which culminated in a draw with each team bagging one point with them. This brought the total tally of points of the co-hosts to 5 which ultimately secured their position in the Super 8s.

The situation in which Pakistan stood was that even if they were able to secure a win against Ireland the total tally of their points would have reached only 4 points. It was essential for Pakistan that the match between the USA and Ireland took place with the Irish clenching the victory. This would have given Pakistan the opportunity to gain a victory over the Irish and make their way to the next round.

Unfortunately, the weather was not on their side and Babar Azam’s team was removed from the tournament. India is continuing its lead with Six points from three games with an assured Super 8 spot in the T20 World Cup series.

