RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Secures Player of the Match Award With Stellar Performance

RCB triumphed over CSK by 27 runs, making a historic comeback. Faf du Plessis’ stellar performance earned him Player of the Match. Rain disrupted play, but enthusiastic RCB fans remained steadfast

The high-stakes match between RCB and CSK concluded with RCB securing victory, clinching a lead of over 27 runs. In last year’s final, CSK faced a similar situation, needing ten runs off two balls. Ravindra Jadeja, who was on strike then, managed to pull off a stunning victory, leading them to their fifth IPL title. With Jadeja at the crease again on Saturday, could history repeat itself?

It did not as the odds were in the favor of RCB this time and it culminated in what can is being called as the biggest come back in the history of IPL with RCB securing their sixth consecutive win.

Despite Dhoni’s brave attempt, scoring 25 runs off just 13 balls, the Super Kings couldn’t clinch victory, resulting in their elimination from the playoffs race. In the crucial IPL 2024 match against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK fell short by 27 runs. Dhoni’s standout moment was a colossal 110m-six when CSK needed 17 runs in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal.

Player of the match

Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, earned the Player of the Match title for his impressive performance, scoring 54 runs and making a stunning one-handed catch at mid-off to dismiss Mitchell Santner during a critical juncture in the chase. Despite his recognition, du Plessis believed that Yash Dayal deserved the award for his exceptional execution with a wet ball in the decisive moments of the match.

“Obviously it got a bit close there… at one stage with MS [Dhoni] there, it felt like ‘oh dear, no! Don’t let it go his way.’ He’s done it so many times. I thought the way we bowled with the wet ball… we tried to get the ball changed a few times, but it was tough for the bowlers. For me, I dedicate the Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled tonight was unbelievable. That pressure at the back end for a guy who is pretty new to the role, he deserves the MoM.”

Rain-Induced Challenges in RCB vs CSK Showdown

Rain disrupted RCB’s innings three overs into the game, introducing challenging conditions for both teams. The moisture on the pitch aided CSK’s spinners, causing the ball to turn sharply for about half an hour after the match resumed. Faf du Plessis, who partnered with Virat Kohli during this period, described the conditions as some of the most difficult he had encountered while batting.

“I thought that was the hardest pitch I’ve ever played on after that rain,” he said. “Myself and Virat were talking about a score of 140-150, that’s how hard it felt.

Fans to the rescue

Du Plessis expressed gratitude towards the enthusiastic home support of RCB, acknowledging the fans for consistently filling the Chinnaswamy Stadium and chanting the team’s name, even during their tough times when they were at the bottom of the table with just one win in their initial eight matches.

“It was crazy,” du Plessis said. “Even when we weren’t winning, we had the fans here. So we felt in the changing room that it was something that was important for us to get right. Coming in here today, and seeing [the support], obviously it was set up perfectly, wasn’t it? CSK vs RCB, in a match where you go through to the knockout stages. Unbelievable atmosphere but incredibly grateful for the support we’ve had all season. As a team, we’ll do a lap of honour just to thank everyone for their support.”

 

