RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Secures Player of the Match Award With Stellar Performance

Du Plessis expressed gratitude towards the enthusiastic home support of RCB, acknowledging the fans for consistently filling the Chinnaswamy Stadium and chanting the team’s name, even during their tough times when they were at the bottom of the table with just one win in their initial eight matches.
“It was crazy,” du Plessis said. “Even when we weren’t winning, we had the fans here. So we felt in the changing room that it was something that was important for us to get right. Coming in here today, and seeing [the support], obviously it was set up perfectly, wasn’t it? CSK vs RCB, in a match where you go through to the knockout stages. Unbelievable atmosphere but incredibly grateful for the support we’ve had all season. As a team, we’ll do a lap of honour just to thank everyone for their support.”