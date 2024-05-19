RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Secures Player of the Match Award With Stellar Performance

The high-stakes match between RCB and CSK concluded with RCB securing victory, clinching a lead of over 27 runs. In last year’s final, CSK faced a similar situation, needing ten runs off two balls. Ravindra Jadeja, who was on strike then, managed to pull off a stunning victory, leading them to their fifth IPL title. With Jadeja at the crease again on Saturday, could history repeat itself?

It did not as the odds were in the favor of RCB this time and it culminated in what can is being called as the biggest come back in the history of IPL with RCB securing their sixth consecutive win.