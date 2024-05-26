SRK Offered 'Blank Cheque' To Gautam Gambhir, Because of THIS Reason

According to recent reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly eyeing Gautam Gambhir as a potential candidate for the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team. With limited alternatives available due to the withdrawal of certain overseas coaches, the BCCI seems to be facing a shortage of top options for succeeding Rahul Dravid as Team India’s head coach.

A report has surfaced indicating that Gambhir, currently serving as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, was presented with a lucrative offer by the franchise’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, to secure his presence at the team for the next decade during his time with the Lucknow Super Giants.

While Gambhir has expressed interest in the India head coach position, he reportedly seeks assurance of a guaranteed selection if he decides to apply for the role. If the BCCI does not consider Gambhir as a primary candidate, he may refrain from submitting his application.

As per a report when KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan brought Gautam Gambhir on board, the understanding was he will be at the helm of KKR for 10 years. With BCCI approaching him for team India head coach Gambhir is yet to talk it out with SRK but he is inclined towards the offer. pic.twitter.com/lHfaJzvFJ3 — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) May 25, 2024

As the BCCI ramps up its efforts to secure Gambhir’s services, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is keen on retaining the former India opener at the IPL franchise for an extended period, offering him a significant contract.

Despite facing rejections from prominent figures like Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, and Stephen Fleming for the position of India’s head coach, BCCI secretary Jay Shah refuted claims of making offers to former Australian cricketers.

Jay Shah emphasized the importance of selecting a candidate who possesses a deep understanding of India’s domestic cricket structure and has risen through the ranks. He clarified that the process of finding the right coach for the national team is thorough and meticulous.

While Gambhir may have aspirations of becoming India’s next head coach, his discussions with Shah Rukh Khan regarding his departure from KKR could play a pivotal role in his decision-making process.

