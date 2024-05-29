After Porsche Case, 28 Year Old Dies After Being Hit By Car In Pune

A few days after the tragic Pune Porsche incident that resulted in two fatalities, a 28-year-old man in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, was instantly killed when struck by a speeding car.

Authorities later apprehended the suspect, with the incident captured on CCTV footage.

According to a press release from Pimpri Chinchwad Police, the accident took place on May 27 at approximately 1:30 am on the service road next to the Pune-Bangalore highway in the Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The victim, 28-year-old Angad Giri, was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road, leading to his immediate death.

The incident was recorded on camera. Police have identified the vehicle and its driver, 20-year-old Vedant Rai, and have charged him at Hinjewadi Police Station under IPC sections 304 (A), 338, 337, 270, along with the Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 and 119/177.

