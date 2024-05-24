Bangladesh MP Butchered: Body Skinned, Minced, Bones Broken Into Pieces, Body Disposed Across City

The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of Bangladeshi lawmaker MD Anwarul Azim Anwar, who had been missing from Kolkata since May 13. The suspect reportedly collaborated with four other Bangladeshi nationals to murder Anwar under the orders of Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen believed to be the mastermind behind the crime.

The suspect, identified as Jihad Hawaldar, has revealed chilling details about the murder. After killing Anwar, the perpetrators skinned his body and removed his flesh, mincing it to fit into polythene packs to conceal his identity. They then used various modes of transport to scatter these packs across different parts of Kolkata.

Hawaldar, who hails from Khulna in Bangladesh, was brought to India two months ago under Akhtaruzzaman’s instructions. He had been working as an illegal immigrant butcher in Mumbai. Currently, Hawaldar is in police custody and will be presented before the Barasat court. Authorities are verifying his statement and attempting to locate the body parts.

Why Did Azim Come to India?

Member of Parliament from Jhenaidah-4, MD Anwarul Azim Anwar, arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment. His body was discovered early Wednesday morning in a flat at Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata’s New Town.

Azim had gone missing on May 13 after traveling to Kolkata for treatment and staying at a friend’s residence in Baranagar. He left to meet someone on May 13 but never returned, prompting his friend to file a police complaint.

According to his friend, a message was sent from Azim’s phone on May 13 stating he had left for New Delhi and advising not to call him. Another message was sent from his phone via WhatsApp on May 15, informing his family that he had arrived in Delhi and was with VIPs, requesting no contact.

This same message was forwarded to his personal assistant, Rouf. On May 17, Azim’s daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, contacted his friend Gopal, expressing concern that she could not reach her father.

CCTV Footage Leaked:

VIDEO | Police recover CCTV visuals from the apartment in #Kolkata where #Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar was last seen with his friend. The initial probe into the “murder” of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar revealed that one of his friends had paid around Rs 5 crore to kill the… pic.twitter.com/Dnix44WHLf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2024

Who is the Butcher/Accused?

Jihad Hawaldar, a 24-year-old butcher, is accused of murdering Bangladeshi MP MD Anwarul Azim Anwar. Hawaldar illegally entered India and was living in Mumbai before being contracted by Akhtaruzzaman, a US-based mastermind, to carry out the murder, according to sources.

Hawaldar confessed that, following Akhtaruzzaman’s orders, he and four other Bangladeshi nationals smothered and killed the MP in a flat. They then skinned the body, removed and minced the flesh to conceal the victim’s identity.

