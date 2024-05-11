BJP Leader G Devaraje Gowda Arrested Over Charges Of Molestation, Sexual Harassment

In a shocking turn of events, G Devaraje Gowda, a prominent BJP leader and advocate, found himself in police custody on Friday night, arrested on charges of molestation and sexual harassment. The arrest, orchestrated by the Hiriyur Police in Chitradurga district, sent shockwaves through the political landscape, casting a shadow of disgrace over Gowda’s once sterling reputation.

The allegations stem from a complaint lodged by a courageous victim, who recounted harrowing tales of physical harassment and menacing threats purportedly orchestrated by Devaraje Gowda and his associates. The gravity of the accusations prompted swift legal action, with Gowda being slapped with a litany of charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Despite the weight of evidence stacked against him, Devaraje Gowda vehemently denied any wrongdoing, vehemently refuting the allegations leveled against him. The stage was set for a legal battle that would scrutinize the veracity of the claims and the integrity of the accused.

The genesis of the case traces back to a fateful incident on February 4, within the confines of the victim’s residence in Holenarasipura town of Hassan. The ensuing police investigation unearthed a troubling narrative, implicating not only Gowda but also three other individuals in the alleged transgressions.

Adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding saga is Gowda’s entanglement in the notorious obscenity scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. His purported involvement in bringing the matter to the attention of BJP central leadership, prior to the party’s alliance with Janata Dal (Secular), thrust him into the center of a political maelstrom.

The specter of legal scrutiny looms large over Gowda, as the Special Investigation Team delves deeper into the labyrinthine corridors of the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal. Amidst swirling allegations and counterclaims, Gowda’s appearance before the investigative authorities underscores the precariousness of his predicament and the magnitude of the charges levied against him.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna, the embattled Janata Dal-Secular leader, finds himself embroiled in his own political quagmire, seeking re-election amidst the tumult of controversy. The electoral battleground becomes a theater of intrigue and suspense, as the electorate grapples with the ramifications of these seismic developments on the political landscape of Hassan constituency.

As the wheels of justice continue to turn, the fate of G Devaraje Gowda hangs in the balance, his once illustrious career tarnished by the indelible stain of scandal. In the crucible of legal proceedings and public scrutiny, the truth remains elusive, shrouded in the fog of allegations and denials that define this sordid chapter in the annals of Karnataka’s political history.

