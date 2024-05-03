The city police have initiated legal proceedings against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha, and several other BJP leaders over allegations of involving minors in a recent election campaign.

Niranjan Reddy, vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), lodged a formal complaint with the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stating that during a BJP rally on May 1, minors were observed on the platform alongside Amit Shah, one of whom was holding a BJP symbol. Reddy argued that this action blatantly contravened Election Commission guidelines.

Upon receiving Reddy’s complaint, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a thorough investigation. Subsequently, the Moghalpura police station filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Amit Shah at 7 pm on Thursday. Other notable figures named in the case include T Yaman Singh, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, and legislator T Raja Singh.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 188, which pertains to the violation of orders issued by a public servant, and is currently under investigation by the authorities.