Case Filed Against Amit Shah Over Poll Code Violation, "Minor Children Were On The Dais With Amit Shah"

The city police have initiated legal proceedings against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha, and several other BJP leaders over allegations of involving minors in a recent election campaign.

Niranjan Reddy, vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), lodged a formal complaint with the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stating that during a BJP rally on May 1, minors were observed on the platform alongside Amit Shah, one of whom was holding a BJP symbol. Reddy argued that this action blatantly contravened Election Commission guidelines.

Upon receiving Reddy’s complaint, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a thorough investigation. Subsequently, the Moghalpura police station filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Amit Shah at 7 pm on Thursday. Other notable figures named in the case include T Yaman Singh, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, and legislator T Raja Singh.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 188, which pertains to the violation of orders issued by a public servant, and is currently under investigation by the authorities.

 