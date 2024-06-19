Delhi Police Recovers 320 iPhones Valued At ₹3.5 Crores, Two Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a high-value theft of 320 Apple iPhones worth ₹3.5 crores. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West Rohit Meena, the police swiftly acted upon receiving a complaint from AMExpress regarding the disappearance of 320 iPhones from their godown.

“After the complaint, we promptly filed an FIR and launched an investigation,” said DCP Meena.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sareen, a dedicated team conducted a thorough technical investigation, leading to the arrest of Mandeep and Sachin in Panchkula. The police managed to recover 318 of the stolen mobile phones.

“The criminals employed sophisticated tactics, including disabling the GPS tracker in the truck and switching off their phones to evade detection,” explained DCP Meena.

Commending the efforts of the police team, Meena highlighted, “We recovered iPhones including models like iPhone 13, 14, and 15, each valued at over ₹1 lakh, intended for distribution in North India from Mumbai.”

The investigation into the theft continues, with Delhi Police focusing on further leads to ensure justice is served.