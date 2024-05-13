Elderly Couple Found Murdered in Barabanki Home, Police Suspect Foul Play

The decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were discovered inside their locked residence, in a quiet neighborhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, as under the jurisdiction of the Dewa police station. According to authorities, the victims, identified as Majid Hussain Warsi, 65, and his wife Mashrat Jahan, 62, appeared to have been brutally murdered, with preliminary investigations suggesting the crime may have occurred approximately five days prior, given the advanced state of decomposition and the presence of breeding insects on the bodies.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday evening. Barabanki Circle Officer (CO) City, Jagat Ram Kannaujia, revealed that the couple, originally from Badaun, had relocated to Dewa eight months ago after purchasing a house. Majid, who initially operated a business specializing in mattresses and covers, had ventured into real estate in recent years, diversifying his professional endeavors.

CO Kannaujia expressed grim certainty that the incident constituted a double murder, with the assailants likely acquainted with the victims, given the absence of signs indicating forced entry. Investigators speculated that the perpetrators, post-assault, had deliberately secured the premises from the outside to conceal their heinous act.

The victims’ familial ties spanned across various cities, with their three sons residing in Delhi and another in Faridabad, while their daughter, Tabbassum, along with her husband, resided in Aligarh. It was Tabbassum’s husband, Sageer, who initially raised concerns after being unable to establish contact with his in-laws. Upon receiving Sageer’s distressing report, local law enforcement visited the couple’s residence, only to find it securely locked.

However, subsequent complaints from residents regarding a putrid odor emanating from the house prompted a second investigation. This time, police officers, upon breaking the door lock, were met with a harrowing sight – Majid’s lifeless form near the staircase and Mashrat’s body lying motionless on the bed.

The authorities have informed the couple’s children of the tragic turn of events, while awaiting the completion of the post-mortem examination to glean further insights into the circumstances surrounding the couple’s untimely demise.

