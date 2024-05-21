Father of Minor Involved in Fatal Car Crash In Pune, Arrested

In the latest development in the Pune car crash case, the father of the 17-year-old accused has been arrested by the Pune police. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, when the 17-year-old boy took the lives of two people, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, after colliding with a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area.

He was taken into custody but was granted bail after 15 hours. CCTV footage of the crash clearly showed the car traveling at an estimated speed of 200 km/hr in a narrow lane. The 17-year-old accused is known to be the son of a renowned builder in Pune, Maharashtra.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar revealed that the minor was celebrating his Class 12 results at a pub and was seen consuming alcohol before the accident. It is important to note that the legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25. This raises questions about the actions of the 17-year-old as well as the responsibilities of the pub owners.

Vedant Aggarwal’s alcohol test result is negative. However, in this video, he is clearly seen consuming alcohol with his friends. This proves once again that if you have money, you can control everything. pic.twitter.com/HLixRWEzSr — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 21, 2024

The aftermath of the incident has sparked significant public outrage, especially following the Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to grant the minor bail just 15 hours after his detention. The board also imposed several rehabilitative measures, including mandatory counseling, a de-addiction program, and a 300-word essay on road safety. This lenient response has been widely criticized given the severity of the accident.

In response to the bail decision, Pune police have filed an application with the sessions court to try the juvenile as an adult, believing that the gravity of the crime warrants stricter judicial scrutiny. “We have taken yesterday’s incident seriously. We have taken action under section 304 of IPC, which is a non-bailable section as it was a heinous crime,” said Commissioner Kumar.

While awaiting the sessions court’s decision, Pune police have also arrested the boy’s father, a prominent local builder, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. These sections pertain to willful neglect of a child and providing intoxicating substances to a minor, respectively. This arrest underscores the police’s commitment to holding all responsible parties accountable, regardless of their social or economic status.

Additionally, legal action has been initiated against the pub where the minor was seen drinking. The proprietors face serious charges for providing alcohol to the minor, contributing to the tragic events that ensued.

