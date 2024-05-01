Gangster Goldy Brar, Suspected Mastermind Behind Sidhu Moosewala Murder, Fatally Shot in US – Sources

Goldy Brar, a figure allegedly linked to the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was reportedly gunned down in the United States. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:25 PM local time at Fairmont and Holt Avenue, as per reports from News 18.

According to accounts, unidentified assailants targeted Brar and his companion while they were outside his residence, unleashing gunfire before swiftly fleeing the scene. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries.

Brar’s longtime adversaries, reputed criminals Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, have purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, citing a history of animosity between them. Notably, there has been no response from Lawrence Bishnoi and his affiliated group regarding these allegations.

A Brief Profile of Gangster Goldy Brar

Goldy Brar, also known as Satwinderjit Singh, hailed from Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, born into a family with ties to law enforcement. A Canadian-born graduate with a degree in BA, he reportedly conducted business remotely from Canada while maintaining connections in Punjab.

The Brar family faced tragedy last year when Gurlal Brar, Goldy’s cousin, was fatally shot outside a nightclub in Chandigarh. Allegedly targeted by Bishnoi’s gang as retaliation for the death of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan, Gurlal’s demise prompted Goldy to relocate to Canada in 2021. His initial entry into Canada occurred in 2017 on a student visa.