JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Accused in Woman's Kidnapping Case, Son Prajwal Revanna Implicated

The saga surrounding former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna takes a grave turn with the emergence of kidnapping allegations in connection with the ongoing ‘obscene video’ controversy, adding to his mounting troubles.

Trouble began when the son of a woman, purportedly abducted, alleged that his mother had been forcefully taken and subjected to sexual abuse. According to his complaint filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district, his mother, formerly a housemaid at HD Revanna’s residence for six years, was allegedly abducted by a man named Sathish Babanna, reportedly acting on orders from HD Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna. The woman returned home on April 26 after her initial disappearance but was allegedly taken away again on April 29 under the pretext of an unresolved legal issue.

Emergence of Incriminating Evidence:

The situation escalated when the son stumbled upon a video allegedly depicting his mother’s sexual abuse, purportedly involving incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. Confronting Babanna about his mother’s involvement in the video scandal, the son eventually filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna, accusing them under Sections 364A, 365, and 34 of the IPC.

Legal Entanglements:

The timing of events couldn’t be more critical, with the FIR registered just hours before HD Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea was scheduled for hearing in the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru. Notably, HD Revanna had evaded summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on May 2.

Intensifying Investigations:

Meanwhile, the Additional Commissioner of Mysore Police intervened, visiting the KR Nagar police station to gather information. The backdrop of these developments paints a picture of mounting pressure on HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP and candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Both are currently under investigation by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, stemming from a complaint lodged by a former household employee.

Continuing Legal Battles:

Revanna finds himself embroiled in further legal woes, having been booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28. The case, registered under various sections of the IPC, stems from accusations of sexual assault leveled against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna by a woman associated with their household.

As the investigations unfold, the political landscape in Karnataka finds itself in tumultuous waters, with the Revanna family at the center of a storm of allegations and legal battles.