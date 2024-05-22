Joint Investigation Initiated into Alleged Killing of Bangladeshi MP Found Dead in Kolkata

Authorities have launched a collaborative inquiry into the reported killing of Anwarul Azim, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Bangladesh, whose lifeless body was discovered in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The development comes as Azim’s family members make arrangements to travel to Kolkata for necessary procedures, with visa formalities currently underway.

In response to the incident, Bangladesh’s Press Minister Shaban Mahmud, stationed at the embassy in Delhi, expressed reliance on India for forthcoming details. Mahmud emphasized the long-standing friendly ties between the two nations, underlining the expectation of enhanced cooperation from Indian authorities.

The circumstances surrounding Azim’s demise have stirred widespread concern, particularly after his mysterious disappearance on May 18 culminated in the grim discovery in Kolkata.

Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan addressed the media in Dhaka, confirming Azim’s demise in Kolkata. Khan disclosed that three individuals have been apprehended by Bangladeshi authorities in connection with the incident, suggesting a premeditated act behind the MP’s demise.

“So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder. We will soon inform you about the motive,” stated the Bangladesh Home Minister. However, Khan indicated that details regarding the whereabouts of the body and the motive behind the alleged killing are yet to be ascertained.

Also read: Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Found Dead In Kolkata, Police Suspected Murder

The sequence of events leading to Azim’s untimely death unfolds with perplexity. The MP, who crossed into India on May 12, was last sighted on May 13 afternoon when he accompanied friends to a residence in Bidhannagar, near Kolkata, purportedly for a medical examination.

According to a confidant in Bidhannagar, Azim had expressed intentions to travel to Delhi, yet no physical contact has been established with him since May 13. Communication has been limited to mobile messages exchanged between Azim’s family in Dhaka and his associate in Bidhannagar, hinting at his planned journey to Delhi.

Apprehensive about the sudden disappearance, Gopal Viswas, a family friend, lodged a missing person report at the Baranagar police station in Bidhannagar on May 18.

“On the morning of May 16, he attempted to contact his assistant, albeit unsuccessfully. Subsequently, when his assistant called back, Azim did not respond,” as per details outlined in the complaint lodged by Viswas.

Azim, a prominent figure in Bangladeshi politics, represented the Jhenaidah-4 constituency as a member of the Awami League.

As investigations continue to unfold, stakeholders await further updates on the circumstances surrounding Azim’s demise, underscoring the need for transparency and swift action in addressing the unfolding tragedy.

Show Full Article