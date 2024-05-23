Minor Drowned In Swimming Pool, Kin Stage Protest

A 11-year-old boy tragically drowned in a swimming pool in Delhi’s Alipur area, which was managed by the wives of two police officers, authorities reported.

The boy’s family has alleged foul play and staged a protest outside the Alipur Police Station on Wednesday.

While the investigation has not indicated any foul play so far, it is still ongoing, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Ravi Singh stated that a case has been registered under Section 304A (death by negligence).

The incident occurred on May 14, when the boy, his father, and other teenagers were swimming. The boy’s father stepped out to take an urgent phone call and returned to find his son unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. The boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The family’s protest at the police station emphasized their suspicion of foul play, though the investigation has not supported this claim thus far. However, it has been revealed that the pool was operating without proper authorization.

Further investigation revealed that the pool was jointly managed by the wives of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police.

Show Full Article