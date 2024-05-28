NIA Cracks Down on Human Trafficking and Cyber Fraud Syndicate; 5 Arrested in Multi-State Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended five individuals involved in a sophisticated human trafficking and cyber fraud network following extensive raids conducted across several states.

In a coordinated effort with state police forces, the NIA executed searches at various locations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh on Monday. These operations resulted in the arrests of Manish Hingu from Vadodara, Prahlad Singh from Gopalganj, Nabialam Ray from southwest Delhi, Balwant Kataria from Gurugram, and Sartaj Singh from Chandigarh.

The NIA’s investigation revealed that the accused were part of an organized syndicate that misled and trafficked Indian youth to foreign countries under the guise of legitimate employment opportunities. These young individuals were subsequently coerced into working in fraudulent call centers in locations such as Laos, the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and Cambodia.

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations across six states and union territories in joint operations with local police in a case of human trafficking involving forced cyber crimes which led to the arrest of five accused persons,” an official statement read.

During the raids, authorities seized incriminating evidence, including documents, digital devices, handwritten registers, multiple passports, and fake overseas employment letters. This evidence highlights the extensive operations of the syndicate, which was primarily managed by foreign nationals.

Furthermore, eight new FIRs have been registered by police forces in various states and union territories. The investigation has uncovered that the trafficked youth were forced into illegal online activities such as credit card fraud, cryptocurrency scams using fake applications, and honey trapping.

The NIA’s findings indicate that the arrested individuals collaborated with traffickers operating across international borders to facilitate the illegal movement of Indian youth from Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam to the Laos SEZ. These activities were orchestrated by foreign-based agents linked to well-organized syndicates active in multiple districts across India, as well as countries like the UAE, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos.

The NIA took over the investigation from Mumbai police on May 13, 2024, after discovering that the human trafficking network had extensive connections beyond Mumbai, involving numerous facilitators and traffickers both domestically and internationally.

The investigation is ongoing, with further details anticipated as the case develops.

Show Full Article