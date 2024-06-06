Noida: College Student, 21, Jumps From High-Rise Tower, Police Investigates

A tragic incident occurred late Tuesday night when a 21-year-old BSc student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise tower at Panchachuli Apartments in Sector 61, Noida, according to police officials.

The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station, was reported to the police by the family of the deceased, Archit Singh. A police spokesperson stated that the local police station received a memo regarding Archit’s hospitalisation after he fell from the terrace of the society. Despite efforts to save him, Archit was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Archit’s father, Bhupendra Pratap Singh, mentioned that his son was at home the previous night when he suddenly went to the terrace and fell down. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death to determine whether it was an accidental fall or a case of suicide. Further necessary action is being taken as part of the ongoing probe.