Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects in Alleged Gang Rape Case of 15-Year-Old Girl

Officials have confirmed that three people, including a woman, are being sought after by authorities in relation to a suspected gang rape involving a 15-year-old girl.

The terrifying episode started when the young girl was reported missing from her home on Thursday night. The next day, her limbs were bound behind her and she was found beneath a tractor trolley.

Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Singh said that the victim’s relatives filed a police complaint claiming that on the tragic evening, a village woman let the girl and a man have a phone call.

Then the young person enticed her to a remote place, where he and another man allegedly raped her horribly.

The offenders allegedly immobilised the minor girl by binding her hands and legs in a horrific turn of events before fleeing the scene. The girl narrated the horrific circumstances of her trauma when family members found her on Friday afternoon.

The complaint prompted authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) alleging gang rape in order to start judicial processes. The victim has positively recognised the woman and one of the male suspects in the horrible attack.

Circle Officer Gaurav Singh reaffirmed the endeavour of law enforcement to bring the offenders to justice and the continuous attempts to locate and capture the third person involved in the case.

