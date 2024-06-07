Pune Car Crash Case: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among Five Booked For Abetment of Suicide

The Pune Police have charged the father and grandfather of a teenager involved in the May 19 car accident in Pune in a separate case of abetment to suicide, officials announced on Friday. Local businessman D.S. Kature filed a complaint against the father and grandfather of the car accident suspect, as well as three others, holding them responsible for his son’s suicide in January.

According to the police complaint, D.S. Kature’s son, Shashikant Kature, took his life after being harassed by Vinay Kale, from whom he had taken a loan for his construction business and subsequently failed to repay. The harassment allegedly led to Shashikant’s suicide. The police had previously registered an abetment case against Vinay Kale under IPC sections 306 and 506 at the Chandannagar police station.

A senior Pune Police official stated that during the investigation of the car accident, Vinay Kale’s father approached the police, which brought to light the involvement of the juvenile’s father, grandfather, and three others in the abetment to suicide case. Consequently, Pune Police included these individuals in the abetment to suicide FIR at Chandannagar Police Station, adding sections 420 and 34 of the IPC. The investigation is ongoing.

Currently, the juvenile’s father is in police custody for manipulating blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly abducting the family driver to coerce him into taking responsibility for the car accident instead of his minor grandson. The car accident, which occurred on the night of May 19, resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals who were struck by the teenager’s luxury car while riding a bike.

The minor, initially granted bail, has been detained at an observation home by order of the Juvenile Justice Board and will remain there until June 5.

