The Spirit Of Congress, Arun Reddy Arrested Over Amit Shah's Morphed Video Case

In the latest development, the Delhi Police have arrested Arun Reddy who is not just a Congress Worker but also handled Congress X. The arrest was made in connection with the Home Minister Amit Shah’s Fake Video case.

Amid the arrest of Arun Reddy, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that the arrest has been over 24 hours but there has been no information disclosed by the police. “We demand the immediate release of Arun. This authoritarian misuse of power by the regime is condemnable,” Tagore wrote.

Our Telangana colleague Arun Reddy, has been detained by @DelhiPolice for 24hrs with no information or FIR disclosed. We demand the immediate release of Arun. This authoritarian misuse of power by the regime is condemnable. #ReleaseSpiritOfCongress #ReleaseArunReddy pic.twitter.com/bL0dG2O4UD — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) May 3, 2024

The Hyderabad Police recently made a significant move, apprehending five individuals associated with the Telangana Congress party’s social media wing. The arrests were prompted by a complaint from a state BJP leader regarding alleged dissemination of manipulated footage from a recent speech by Amit Shah. This incident, characterized by the spreading of morphed content online, is viewed as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and instill fear within certain communities.

The accused individuals were brought before the court, where bail was granted under specific conditions, including the provision of sureties and regular appearances before the investigating officer. The police, acting on the complaint, invoked relevant sections of the law, including those pertaining to forgery, spreading rumors, and disseminating false information.

The genesis of the issue traces back to a public address by Amit Shah in Medak, where a particular segment of his speech was allegedly distorted and circulated on social media platforms. The primary accused uploaded the manipulated video on the Telangana Congress party’s social media handle and shared it across multiple WhatsApp groups. Prompted by concerns raised about the video’s authenticity, steps were taken to remove it from circulation.

This episode underscores the challenges posed by the misuse of digital platforms for spreading misinformation and highlights the vigilance required to combat such practices in today’s interconnected world.