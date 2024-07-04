Two Thrashed By Mob When Asked To Swap Items In UP

When two Muslim brothers asked a store in the Bulandshahr region of Uttar Pradesh to swap some things, they faced the fury of an enraged mob.

The brothers Faizan and Tanzeem are shown being severely beaten up by a bunch of people while being abused in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The brothers reportedly went to a store to exchange goods. There was a dispute after the store owner declined.

Abruptly, a mob materialized and began thrashing the brothers. After receiving a tip, police arrived and took the brothers into custody.

In contrast, police claim in a video recording that the brothers initiated the brawl first. An inquiry has been initiated and a case has been registered. Also Read: LK Advani Admitted To Hospital, Few Days After Being Discharged From AIIMS

