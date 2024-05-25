Voice Morphing App Used To Act As Professor, Accused Raped 7 Students

In a bizzare incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sindhi district, Brajesh Kushwaha used technology to commit crime. Kushwaha- a mill worker masqueraded as a female college teacher to deceive tribal students from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, promising them scholarships.

How Was The Crime Plotted

Utilizing a voice morphing app, Kushwaha, a former mill worker, masqueraded as a female college teacher to deceive tribal students from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, promising them scholarships. Posing as the teacher, Kushwaha instructed the students to rendezvous in secluded areas, where he would send an accomplice to escort them to his residence on a motorcycle. Subsequently, he would lead them into a forest and sexually assault them.

Police investigations revealed that Kushwaha targeted at least seven tribal students using this method. His strategy of wearing a helmet during the assaults, coupled with always donning gloves, made him difficult to identify. However, it was this consistent detail of wearing gloves that ultimately led authorities to Kushwaha, who had previously suffered burns on his hands while working at a rolling mill in Maharashtra.

Kushwaha, along with three alleged accomplices, was apprehended on Saturday, and the Sidhi district administration demolished his residence with a bulldozer.

Inspector General of Police Mahendra Sikarwar remarked, “After our investigation, we identified Brajesh Kushwaha, who has been arrested. He told us that he used to change his voice to a woman’s using a cellphone app. Three of his accomplices have also been arrested.”

The police attributed the breakthrough in the case to the consistent detail of the assailant wearing gloves during the assaults.

Despite Kushwaha’s illiteracy, he demonstrated proficiency in utilizing the app and extracting phone numbers to identify potential victims. In response to the misuse of voice-changing apps, the cyber cell issued a cautionary advisory urging vigilance.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the formation of a nine-member special investigation team, led by a woman deputy superintendent of police, to delve into the case and ascertain whether Kushwaha targeted additional victims.

