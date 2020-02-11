Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gave the credit of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory to the people of Delhi and thanked them for electing a government that talks about development and progress.

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious again with a huge mandate in the battle of Delhi on Tuesday. The AAP clinched 63 seats and the BJP won 7 seats off the 70-member house. While the Congress again failed to open its account in the capital, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.

The poll governing body reported 53.69% votes in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party, whereas the runner up BJP bagged 38.43 % of votes. Congress secured only 4.33% votes which clearly shows that the people of Delhi have lost their faith in the grand old party.

Soon after the election commission announced a landslide victory for the AAP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out to thank the people of Delhi, party workers who did hard work during the election campaign and his ministers for contesting with full power.

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi have opted for a government that will build schools, hospitals, provide affordable electricity, and other basic amenities. AAP convenor said the people of Delhi today voted for development and a corruption-free government.

He thanked Lord Hanuman for this victory stating the Lord has blessed him to serve the people again. Arvind Kejriwal also took a march from Connaught Place’s Hanuman Mandir to his constituency. Kejriwal was joined by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha and other leaders.

AAP’s heavyweight leaders like Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Raghav Chadha, Atishi Marlena, Girish Soni, SK Bagga, and others won their respective seats with a big margin.

Soon after the BJP’s was clear, the BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari talked to the media and took whole responsibility of the defeat. He thanked the people of Delhi for participating in the festival of democracy, his party workers for their hard work and accepted the mandate of people of Delhi.

Manoj Tiwari also congratulated CM Arvind Kejriwal for the victory adding hope he’ll perform up to the expectations of the citizens.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM P Vijayan and others congratulated the Delhi Chief Minister.