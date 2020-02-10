Delhi Election Result 2020 in Hindi, Delhi Chunaav results live, Delhi Election 2020 results live streaming online free in Hindi: The counting of votes for the Delhi elections 2020 will begin at 8 am. Although there are 3 major parties—the AAP, the BJP, the Congress— in the contest, Arvind Kejriwal-led front would have a direct fight with Amit Shah-led BJP. Who will win from which seat, watch everything LIVE below:

Delhi Election Result 2020 in Hindi, Delhi Chunaav results live, Delhi Election 2020 results live streaming online free in Hindi: Under the eye of the Election Commission, the counting for votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 am. The commission will announce the fates of the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress candidates who were in the fray this time. The Delhi polls were held in a single phase on Saturday, February 8, after which, the Election Commission reported around 62% voter turnout. The overall voting percentage is almost 5% less compared to the 2015 Delhi Assembly Election.

The ECI reported 71.6% voters turnout in Delhi’s Balliamaran area, the highest among all 70- constituencies of Delhi, while the Delhi cantonment saw only 45.4 % voters turnout as the lowest.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is looking forward to mark another record mandate victory and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing to continue in office for the 3rd time. The party contested this election on the development agenda and works done in the last 5 years.

Contrary to that, the BJP contested this election in the name of nationalism, polarization, and the Shaheen Bagh. The left no stone unturned in the election campaign as 270 MPs, 40 ministers, 4 chief ministers, Home Minister and Prime Minister campaigned for the party. Home Minister Amit Shah did door to door campaign to set the stage for the saffron front.

While the Congress, which was nowhere in the game, is counting development works done under former CM Sheila Dikshit’s regime. Congress Delhi chief Subhash Chopra along with Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Makan made every possible effort to bring their party back into the fight but the experts have predicted opposite to their expectations as the grand old party’s vote share may slip to single-digit.