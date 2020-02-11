Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE news & updates: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Delhi Chunaav results will commence at 8am. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing to continue in office for the 3rd time, while Manoj Tiwari has predicted 48+ seats for the BJP. Congress, which was nowhere in the contest, too hopes for a miracle this time.

Delhi Assembly Elections result 2020 LIVE: The counting of votes to elect legislators for the 70-member house has begun. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress are the 3 major parties in the race and in a couple of hours it will be clear that who will hold reins of the Capital. The voting for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place in a single phase on February 8 and registered around 62% voting.

The voting was less than 5% compared to 67.5 percent in 2015, said data shared by the Election Commission 24 hours after the polling ended.

To register people’s mandate, the Election Commission had set up over 2,700 polling stations and 13,000 booths in 70 constituencies. The commission has set up 21 counting centers where the votes will be counted.

The AAP and the BJP are confident of their wins and eyeing a clear mandate. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, quoting the exit polls result, said the party would replicate 2015’s result and don’t be shocked if it broke its own record of winning 67 seats.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is looking forward to continue in office for the 3rd time, has directed his party workers to celebrate without bursting crackers keeping Delhi’s air quality in mind.

The AAP is its manifesto or the guarantee card has promised to fix the air quality of the capital.

Contrary to that, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari scrapped all the exit polls and predicted 48+ seats for his party in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Union Minister Amit Shah too had said that the Saffron front will win more than 45 seats.

Here are the LIVE updates of trends/winners of the Delhi Assembly Election results 2020: