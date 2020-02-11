Model Town Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: The wait for the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is almost over as the counting of votes is set to begin on February 11, Tuesday at 8 am. Model Town in North Delhi is one of the small yet significant constituencies that could impact the political parties in the fray. A largely affluent region adjoining several slum dwellings and a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Model Town is witnessing an electoral contest between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

AAP has fielded sitting MLA Akhilesh Pal Tripathi against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, the bete noire of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress has fielded Akanksha Ola against the AAP and BJP candidates though her chances are very limited. Kapil Mishra, who was expelled from AAP, has made it a keenly-awaited contest since he is out to prove his democratic nous as an answer to what he claimed was a conspiracy of the AAP high command, read Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in forcing him out. In the campaign, Mishra has proved his worth in unsettling AAP by making several statements against Kejriwal, including the infamous one on Kejriwal’s visit to the Hanuman temple.

Given his quote proclivities, the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour ban on Kapil Mishra ahead of February 8, voting day, for comparing the Delhi Assembly elections to a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Akhilesh Tripathi, the sitting MLA from Model Town constituency, is hoping to be re-elected. Though Model Town had been a Congress bastion from 1998 to 2013, the AAP is hoping to regain its stronghold but their chances of securing a seat seem negligible. Along with incumbency, Tripathi faces charges of bribery and rioting. He has struggled to solve the water crisis in Model Town, which has led to voter disaffection. Model Town has a total of 1,58,887 electors, among whom 87,319 are men, 71,565 women, and 3 third genders.