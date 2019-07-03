Afghanistan vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 42nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between Afghanistan and West Indies on July 4, 2019. The match will commence at 3:00 PM IST. As both the teams are out of the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Afghanistan gave goosebumps to both India and Pakistan as both the teams found it a very tough task to register a victory against Afghanistan. The team was unable to mark a single victory in the tournament so far. On the other hand, West Indies was one of the best teams and now the team is struggling to get back the respect once they had as the team was the winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1975 edition and 1979 edition.

How to play Dream 11:

Open the Dream 11 app.

Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think will be the top performers of the day.

Select captain and vice-captain of your team.

Save and continue team.

Choose the contest you want to participate in.

Pay the entry fees through payment gateways

You’ll get a notification once your entry is confirmed.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The contestant needs to choose 11 players and they can select their players from both the teams.

Only 7 players from 1 team would be allowed.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers to make a team of 11 players.

Only 100 credit points will be given to each player to make a team.

Batsmen will get 0.5 points for each run.

Bowlers will get 10 points for each wicket.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

On a run-out, fielder and other players will get 2 points each.

My Dream XI Team

Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan (VC), Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell.

Squads:

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

