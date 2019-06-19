Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 26th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Australia and Bangladesh. The match will commence at 3:00 PM IST at the Trent Bridge.

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, Australia vs Bangladesh match preview best inform players for playing XI

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: In the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, defending champion Australia will have a face-off with the Bangladesh Tigers. Aaron Finch and Co have delivered a very high voltage performance in the tournament so far as they have registered a win in 4 out of 5 matches played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. As per the performance of Bangladesh is concerned, the team has surprised everyone and is doing pretty well in the game till now and is at the 5th position on the points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Bangladesh tigers have registered only two wins out of the five matches played till now and now their sixth match is against the defending champions.

Steps to play Dream 11:

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Select 11 players best players from both sides who you think will be the star performers of India vs New Zeland match.

Step 3: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice out of selected 11 players.

Step 4: Save the team.

Step 5: Hit the continue button, select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 6: Pay the entry fees through payment gateways and you’ll get a notification for confirmation of joining.

Rule to play Dream 11:

The participants can choose only 7 players from 1 team.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers.

Every player needs to select his best 11 out in only 100 credit points.

Dream 11 Team prediction:

Aaron Finch, David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(WC), Pat Cummins, Liton Das, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Mehedy Hasan Miraz

Here are the squads:

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App