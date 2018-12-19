Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20: Dream11 team: A wounded Bangladesh will look to take revenge against Windies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday after losing the first T20I of the 3-match series as the visitors registered a thumping 8-wicket victory over the hosts. The hosts are expected to play with the same side for the must-win encounter. Shakib Al Hasan who emerged as the one man army for the hosts is in red-hot form, he's Bangladesh's key man both with the bat and with the ball.

Windies have got off to the best possible start to the T20I series and the odds are stacked in their favour at the Shere Bangla stadium as well

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20: Dream11 team: A wounded Bangladesh will look to take revenge against Windies at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday after losing the first T20I of the 3-match series as the visitors registered a thumping 8-wicket victory over the hosts. It was a one-sided affair with Windies chasing a target of 130 runs as the hosts failed to capitalise on the home ground advantage and threw away wickets earlier in the day.

Bangladesh were riding high after winning the 3-ODI series against the Caribbean side, Windies lost in the series decider and hosts took the trophy home. However, Windies have got off to the best possible start to the T20I series and the odds are stacked in their favour at the Shere Bangla stadium. In the last 3 contests between the 2 sides at this stadium, Windies got the best out of the hosts twice.

Key players to look out for

Bangladesh: The hosts are expected to play with the same side for the must-win encounter. Shakib Al Hasan who emerged as the one man army for the hosts is in red-hot form, he’s Bangladesh’s key man both with the bat and with the ball. However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah might emerge as the dark horses to hog the limelight as they have been the highest run-getters at this ground. Tamim Iqbal completely lacked fire at Sylhet but at this match, he might also prove why Bangladeshi side relies on him. With the ball Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan, apart from the obvious Shakib Al Hasan, are expected to perform the deed.

West Indies: Shai Hope engineered visitors thumping victory with his blitzkrieg knock of 55 runs off just 23 balls. He has started the series with a bang is expected to lead from the front in the 2nd T20I as well. Evan Lewis is another Windies dangerous man and if he gets going, hosts will be in a lot of trouble restricting him. In the middle order, Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo are the backbones of the team. In the bowling department, Sheldon Cottrell took 4-wicket haul in just 4 overs and the left-arm pacer is expected to deliver a similar blow in Shere Bangla stadium.

Probable playing 11s

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman

Windies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More