After getting thrashed in the 1st T20I, Liton Das powered Bangladesh on Thursday drew level at 1-1 in the 3-match series, with only one match to go. Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with useful cameo, stitching an 89-run partnership with Mahmudullah Riyad in the last 7 overs to help hosts post a formidable target of 211/4. In response, Evin Lewis perished early and the last speck of hope went out with Shai Hope’s dismissal at 36 off 19 balls. Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul did try to threaten the hosts but Sakib starred with the bowl to claim his first 5-wicket haul in T20I helping Bangladesh bundle Windies for 175 runs.

Now the series decider will take place on Sunday with Bangladesh hoping to emulate their victory and Windies looking to bounce back. Earlier this year, when Bangladesh took on the Carribean side same series outcome had followed, Windies won the 1st T20I and Bangladesh thumped the 2nd, however again it was the Bangladeshi side that triumphed in the 3rd T20I in Florida, it will be interesting to see if will encore the same feat or perish at home.

Key players to look out for

Bangladesh: While Shakib Al Hasan is in red-hot form, he’s getting the best out of ball and bat both, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah might emerge as dark horses in the series decider. They are having a dream run and are expected to deliver against the Carribean.

Windies: Shai Hope has again emerged as the only hope of West Indies who will deliver no matter what the outcome of the match comes out to be. Evan Lewis is another Windies dangerous man and if he gets going, hosts will be in a lot of trouble restricting him, however, in the 2nd T20, hosts got him early in the match, if he stays on crease for more than 5 overs, Windies are sure to have an upper hand in the game.

Probable playing 11s

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies – Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

