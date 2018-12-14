Bangladesh vs West Indies, Ban vs WI 3rd ODI 2018, dream11 prediction: While Windies will walk onto the Sylhet International cricket stadium to emulate their 2nd ODI win against Bangladesh, the hosts will look to encore their 1st ODI thumping victory against the Caribbean side. In the last 2 matches, the pitch has been slow, and slow bowlers had their dream run, for today's match as well a slow and low track could be on the cards, keeping in view the high stakes of the match.

In last 2 matches, the team chasing won, as the dew later in the day weighed in favour of the chasing team.

Shai Hope inspired Windies did well to bounce back from their first match trounce without their regular skipper Jason Holder but their batting fragility was no secret during the tight 2nd ODI in at Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium.

The Caribbean side is struggling due to the form issues of Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo and Chandrapaul Hemraj. Hope has been the knight in the armour, Shimron Hetmyer has shown in India his batting prowess in opposite conditions. Windies will sure hope that these 2 fire together to get the hosts on the back foot. The Bangladeshi side is also struggling with their big guns, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan and Musfiqur Rahim, drawing blanks.

Pitch conditions:

In the last 2 matches, the pitch has been slow, and slow bowlers had their dream run, for today’s match as well a slow and low track could be on the cards, keeping in view the high stakes of the match. In last 2 matches, the team chasing won, as the dew later in the day weighed in favour of the chasing team. It’s very likely that the team winning the toss would opt to field first.

Team combinations for Bangladesh:

Mohammad Saifuddin may replace Rubel Hossain who has conceived a lot of runs and hasn’t been in his best of forms. The Tigers will open with Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das with Imrul Kayes and Mushfiqur Rahim at 3 and 4 respectively.

Predicted XI

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

Team combination for Windies:

The visitors will play with the same side as of 2nd ODI. Hemraj and Hope will open the batting with Darren Bravo at number three. Marlon Samuels and Shimron Hetmyer will bat at four and five respectively.

Predicted XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Oshane Thomas

