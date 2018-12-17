Bangladesh vs West Indies T20: Bangladesh has been strong in the recent ODI and test series against West Indies. On the other side, West Indies will look to take a sweet revenge on Bangladesh with a win. Shakib Al Hassan has been an outstanding player for the Tigers and Shai Hope will look to impress the fans once again today. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium on Monday, December 17.

Bangladesh vs West Indies T20: Today is the biggest battle between Bangladesh and the West Indies. The two teams have played the Test and ODI series recently and Bangladesh has been the victories team in both the series. The T20 match will be played today and the Caribbean will look to avenge the Bangladesh team for a sweet revenge. The starting line up will be expected as the same in which played in the ODI and test series. Bangladesh clearly beleaguered West Indies team in the ODI and test series. Bangladesh has been captained by Shakib Al Hassan who has managed to motivate The Tigers to win against a strong West Indies side. Shakib Al Hassan has been injured in the in the practice sessions who is a doubt for Bangladesh but most probably he will play the match. On the other side, West Indies suffered a big loss to Bangladesh in the ODI and test series which took the team down in terms of motivation. The batting line up was not so strong to stick their boots on the pitch. The only player to stand out for the Caribbean was Shai Hope who performed with high intensity and played well for the team. Shai Hope was the only reason West Indies remained in the competition. Carlos Brathwaite captained the team which got beaten up by The tiger badly. Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran will probably open the batting line up for the West Indies in search for a victory this time. Nicholas Pooran had a good run in the domestic matches in the home country. Khary Pierre will be given a chance to show his skills and work in the team against Bangladesh. This time the team will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite and might drop the ODI captain Rovman Powell in the T20 match.

Team Prediction

Bangladesh will continue their momentum in today’s match. Shai Hope will the only ray of hope the West Indies team. The West Indies suffered a major defeat in the ODI series. The West Indies have struggled to hit the spinners and that will likely be the case once again here. Bangladesh will look to ease to victory with comprehensive performances in the previous series. The team of Windies will look to manifest a strong performance in the way they can win the match. The major bet is on Bangladesh but one should never underestimate the underdog. I hope to see the Windies come out with strong and comprehensive performance in the T20 match.

Expected Line-Up for T20

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Windies – Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

