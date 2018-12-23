Spirited Delhi Dabang will take on the upbeat Bengal Warriors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. The game will be the 2nd affair of the season between the 3 sides with the first going in Delhi Dabang's favour. Naveen Kumar inspired Delhi got the best out of Warriors with the scoreline of 39-30, Kumar scored 11 points alone in raiding while defender Ravinder Pahal secured 4 tackle points.

Spirited Delhi Dabang will take on the upbeat Bengal Warriors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. While the Bengal Warriors are in red-hot form coming off a big win against Patna Pirates, Delhi Danbag have struggled to secure their berth in the playoffs. Though both the teams have qualified for the next stage, Warriors are on 2nd position in Zone B with 10 wins and 6 losses and Delhi on 3rd in Zone A.

Previous encounter

The game will be the 2nd affair of the season between the 3 sides with the first going in Delhi Dabang’s favour. Naveen Kumar inspired Delhi got the best out of Warriors with 39-30, Kumar scored 11 points alone in raiding while defender Ravinder Pahal secured 4 tackle points.

For Warriors, Jang Kun Lee hogged the limelight with his maiden super 10 of the season. However, it was the defence of Warriors that failed to perform and leaked many crucial points giving Delhi the upper hand right from the starting. Captain PO Surjeet Singh with only 2 tackle points to his name was the top scorer in Bengal’s disappointing defence.

Key players to look out for:

Delhi Dabang

Ran Singh: An all-rounder known for his strength has often played as the underdog but interestingly he has always played a huge role in the warrior’s camp. In the previous season, Ran Singh played a total of 23 matches and scored 12 raid points apart from 52 tackle points, underlining his importance as one of the best all-rounders in the league.

Bengal Warriors

Meraj Sheykh: Iranian all-rounder who made inroads with his stint with Telugu Titans in PKL season 2 has now firmly secured his place in the teams. Delhi spent Rs 19 lakhs in season 4 and since then he’s been a key player of the team.

BEN VS DEL PLAYING 7 (PROBABLE)

Dabang Delhi KC: Vishal Mane, Chandran Ranjith, Meraj Sheykh, Naveen/Pavan Kadian, Anil Kumar, Viraj Landge, Vishal/Joginder Narwal.

Bengal Warriors: Ravinder Ramesh Kumawat, Ziaur Rahman, Baldev Singh, Maninder Singh, Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, PO Surjeet Singh.

