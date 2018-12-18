Leading the Zone B Bengaluru Bulls are in for a fight against their neighbours Telugu Titans at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Tuesday. Today is the last league match between the 2 sides with Bulls hoping to consolidate their top position and Titans eying 2nd spot in the Zone. The 2 southern sides have gone head-to-head twice with Bulls coming on top in both the contests.
The last time the 2 locked horns, it ended with Bulls thrashing Titans with 37-24. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat hogged the limelight with 13 raid points, while Mahender Singh starred with a High 5.
However, today Titans will walk onto the mat looking to turn the tide in their favour. CaptainVishal Bhardwaj is in red-hot form and has managed a second-successive 50 tackle points plus season in this campaign. His average tackle points per match is 3.67, up a few points from his last season’s 3.23 tackle points per game. So far Bhardwaj has managed a total of 19 tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous 2 encounters and there is no doubt Titans will bank on him for a strong performance.
Players to look out for:
Amit Sheoran – Bengaluru Bulls
Sheoran has emerged as one of the best Bulls’ defenders in this season. He has managed 25 tackle points in 9 games and his average tackle per game of 2.78 is better than most of the other defenders in the team.
Abozar Mohajermighani – Telugu Titans
Abozar Mohajermighani for Titans has emerged as one of the best right corners in the season. He has scored 14 tackle points in last 5 games and has crossed the 50 tackle points mark for the second season in succession in this period.
Probable playing 7
Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Anuj Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Harish Naik, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary
