Big Bash League (BBL 2018-19): Moises Henriques-led Heat will look to steer his team towards recovery from the bottom half of the points table when they face Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on Sunday. While Brisbane Heat have lost 4 of the 7 matches they have played in the tournament and today will walk onto the field without James Pattinson and Marnus Labuschagne, the Sixers have won 4 of their 7 matches played so far.

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will face off in the 36th match of the Big Bash League at Sydney on Sunday. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, both the teams are struggling and will look for a desperate win to recover. The last time these 2 locked horns was on the New Year’s Day match where Sixers thumped Heat by 5 wickets. Overall in the Big Bash, the teams have had 9 encounters with the Sixers leading the scoreline 8-1.

Sydney Sixers in the tournament so far have won 4 of the 9 matches played. However, today they will have to do without the GOAT. Among the batters, Daniel Hughes continues to be their best with a consistent performance. He has scored two half-centuries, he has 224 runs against his name while Jordan Silk is at 219. While Tom Curran has been phenomenal throughout the tournament, but he lacks support from the other end. The team would expect James Vince to settle down and start contributing.

Brisbane Heat have lost 4 of the 7 matches they have played in the tournament and today will walk onto the field without James Pattinson and Marnus Labuschagne. Heat are being anchored by their top 3 consisting of Brendon McCullum, Max Bryant and Chris Lynn. McCullum has 205 runs, Bryant is also closing in and is just three shy of 20 and Lynn has scored 317 runs from eight innings. With the ball, Ben Cutting and Mujib Ur Rahman both have seven wickets each but there remains a lot of room for improvement.

PLAYING XI

Sydney Sixers– Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve O Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti

Brisbane Heat– Brendon McCullum, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

