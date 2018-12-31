Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Adelaide Strikers will be taking on in-form Sydney Thunder today. The match will be played on Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. It is very tough to choose the side who will win the match. The most favourite side will be Sydney Thunder as they are winning in style and on the top of the table in comparison of Adelaide Strikers. Adelaide Strikers will be playing against a tough side of Sydney Thunder.

The big bash league 2018 is back again with an exciting match today. Adelaide Strikers will be playing against a tough side of Sydney Thunder. Sydney Thunder is climbing the table with third in the league before Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes. In the 14th match of Big bash league, Adelaide Strikers will be taking on in-form Sydney Thunder today. The match will be played on Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. It is very tough to choose the side who will win the match. The most favourite side will be Sydney Thunder as they are winning in style and on the top of the table in comparison of Adelaide Strikers. Adelaide Strikers have only managed to collect 2 points in 3 matches whereas Sydney Thunder has collected 4 points in 3 matches. The weather forecast of the match is very good with no rain prediction on the pitch. Sydney Thunder has been playing some good cricket in the league and Adelaide Strikers batting line up has struggled a little bit. But Adelaide Strikers will have to win the match in order to maintain a balance of points in the team.

Predicted Playing XI:

Adelaide Strikers:

Ben Laughlin, Alex Carey (wk), Rashid Khan, Colin Ingram (c), Billy Stanlake, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Jake Lehmann, Jake Weatherald

Sydney Thunders:

Shane Watson (c), Chris Green, Joe Root, Callum Ferguson, Jason Sangha, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Rainbird, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Cook

