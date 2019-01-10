Brisbane Heat are set for a face-off with Melbourne Renegades in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at their home ground the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Brisbane Heat are anguishing at 7th spot in the points table, however, Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullm's powerful knocks against the Sydney Thunder have marked their return. Melbourne Renegades will miss the absence of Aron Finch, who has been included in the Australian squad for the ODI series against the Indian side.

Brisbane Heat are set for a face-off with Melbourne Renegades in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at their home ground the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. While the Renegades have an edge given their head to head record against Heat, winning 7 of the last 9 matches played between them, the Chris Lynn-led men will walk onto the field having secured their 2nd win for the season and will strive to continue the same against the odds.

The last time these 2 locked horns, Renegades registered a resounding 26-run win after posting 187/3 and then bundling the Heat for 161 to seal the match.

Brisbane Heat are anguishing at 7th spot in the points table, however, Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullm’s powerful knocks against the Sydney Thunder have marked their return. Though their middle order collapsed like a house of cards in their last encounter, Max Bryant and Ben Cutting would still be the ones to counted on against the Renegades. In the bowling department, James Pattinson and Mujib Ur Rahman would have to lead from the front.

Predicted XI: Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Pattinson, Brendan Doggett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Josh Lalor.

Melbourne Renegades will miss the absence of Aron Finch, who has been included in the Australian squad for the ODI series against the Indian side. Marcus Harris along with Mackenzie Harvey will open for the side with Tim Cooper leading them. Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian are expected to continue with their blitzkreig form and are expected to do the bulk of the scoring. Kane Richardson has been the pick of the bowlers along with spinner Cameron Boyce.

Predicted XI: Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper (c), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari.

