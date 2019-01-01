Brisbane Heat is all set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the first conflict of 2019 in the ongoing Big Bash League at Carrara Oval, Queensland on Tuesday. Brisbane Heat will take to the pitch after a long break and having lost their initial 2 matches in the league while Sixers are coming in after a resounding victory against formidable Renegades in their last encounter.

Brisbane Heat is all set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the first conflict of 2019 in the ongoing Big Bash League at Carrara Oval, Queensland on Tuesday. Both the teams are struggling with their batters, however, Brisbane will onto the field after a gap of 9 days, having lost both the matches they have played so far, while the Sixers are coming in after a resounding victory against formidable Renegades in their last encounter.

Sydney Sixers have played 4 matches so far, winning 2 of them. However, the 2 wins for Sixers came when their bowlers ripped through the batters. They have only managed to cross 150 once out of the 4 times, with their top order stumbling in each encounter. The tail-enders have scored more runs than the main batsmen in each match and have even produced a strong display of their bowling prowess to take them to victory twice. Skipper Moises Henriques has an uphill task to uphold the inexperienced side.

Overseas batter Joe Denly would be under immense pressure to deliver, while Edwards could be replaced by Justin Avendano to provide support to the fragile batting lineup.

Possible XI: Denly, Avendano, Hughes, Henriques (C), Silk, Phillipe (WK), Manenti, Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius and O’ Keefe

Brisbane Heat will take to the pitch after a long break and having lost their initial 2 matches in the league. Their run is reminiscent of their 2017/16 show when they failed to open their winning tally in the first 5 matches of the series. Going by their performance and players availability, there’s a good chance, James Pattinson would return while Alex Ross could also get a chance to play for the side for the first time against Sixers.

Max Bryant has also shown glimpses of what he is capable of and should make the side as well. Brisbane will bank on Chris Lynn to be destructive and blitz through Sixers bowling attack.

Possible XI: Bryant, McCullum, Lynn (C), Burns, Ross, Pierson (WK), Cutting, Pattinson, Mujeeb, Steketee and Swepson.

