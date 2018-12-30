Big Bash League (BBL 2018): In-tune Hobart Hurricanes will face-off with Perth Scorchers in the 13th fixture of Big Bash League 08 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday, December 30.

In-tune Hobart Hurricanes will face-off with Perth Scorchers in the 13th fixture of Big Bash League 08 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday, December 30. Both the teams are considered the most balanced in the Big Bash but Scorchers will have an edge, having a 6-3 overall head-to-head lead in the previous 9 encounters between the 2.

Hobart Hurricanes have come into the league with guns blazing, they have 3 consecutive wins against their name in the 3 matches they have played so far. Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat by 15 runs, Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets and the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets to display their supreme run in the league.

As for the players, D’Arcy Short is having his dream run with scores of 67, 34 and 58 in the first 3 games, skipper Matthew Wade is also looking in red-hot form with quick yet crucial knocks of 52 and 85 against the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively. The duo is looking dangerous and will be a cause of the problem for the Perth if they set their eye on the ball.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer and James Faulkner are breathing fire, scalping 6 and 5 wickets respectively in the 3 matches. Except for these two, Hurricanes will also bank on the likes of Meredith and Johan Botha to topple the Perth batting line-up.

Perth Scorchers have had the worst possible start to the league with 2 consecutive defeats at the hands of Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers. They did make a comeback against Adelaide Strikers with a thumping 7-wicket victory, but their performance has raised eyebrows.

Ashton Turner and Hilton Cartwright are the main batters for the side, but they have not been able to perform so far. Though William Bosisto scored an unbeaten 36 from 34 balls in the first game against Adelaide, he couldn’t perform in the next 2 matches.

In the bowling department, Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson are the key players and will look to trouble the Hurricanes batters.

Expected Playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C), D’Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Clive Rose, Jofra Archer and Riley Meredith

Perth Scorchers: David Willey (C), Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, William Bosisto, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff

