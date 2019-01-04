Last season's runners-up and current table toppers Hobart Hurricanes will take on the current number 2 Sydney Sixers to continue their 4-match winning streak at Bellerive Oval on Friday. Hobart Hurricanes crushed Sixers in their last encounter posting 170/6 on the board and restricting the Sixers to 165/4 to seal a five-run victory.

Last season’s runners-up and current table toppers Hobart Hurricanes will take on the current number 2 Sydney Sixers to continue their 4-match winning streak at Bellerive Oval on Friday. While the Sixers have been inconsistent on their trot with their faltering batting lineup who has so far accumulated only 4 individual 50s in their 5 matches of the season, the Hurricane’s opening pair of Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short has been impressive in the 4 matches their side have played so far.

Hobart Hurricanes crushed Sixers in their last encounter posting 170/6 on the board and restricting the Sixers to 165/4 to seal a five-run victory. They have been having a dream run in the League so far with D’arcy Short in batting and James Faulkner in bowling hitting top form. Apart from Short, Matthew Wade has also emerged as a strong pillar for the team with 166 runs, comprising of knocks of 52, 85, and 24 in his last three outings.

On the other hand, Alex Doolan, who scored an unbeaten 41 in the last game against Perth Scorchers, will also look to emulate his run against the Sixers.

Expected Playing XI

Matthew Wade (C & W), Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, D’Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers are on a rollercoaster ride this season having played 5 matches so far and winning 3. However, they are on an upward motion with consecutive victories over Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. While in the batting department, Jordan Silk has been the man, Steve O’Keefe has been the best wicket-taker in the bowling. while Tom Curran, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis have taken nine, seven, and six wickets respectively, O’Keefe has 10 scalps under his name

Expected Playing XI

Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (W), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Justin Avendano, Joe Denly, and Daniel Hughes.

