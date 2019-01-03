Defending champions Adelaide Strikers will face-off faltering Melbourne Renegades on Thursday at the Geelong cricket ground. Adelaide Strikers are banking on Rashid Khan's service in the bowling and Ingram in batting, while Melbourne Renegades cruised to victory in its first 2 matches owning to Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian’s performances.

Defending champions Adelaide Strikers will face-off faltering Melbourne Renegades on Thursday at the Geelong cricket ground. While the Strikers turned their 2-match losing streak with a resounding win over Sydney Thunders on New Year’s Eve, the Renegades are suffering from back to back defeats after consecutive wins in the start with their batters failing to deliver in all 4 matches played so far in the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers are banking on Rashid Khan’s service in the bowling and Ingram in batting. Though Alex Carey seems to be struggling, he’s expected to go big against Renegades given his track record against them. Matthew Short and Jake Weatherald are more than decent options as well, though both couldn’t do much in their last game against Thunder, they are expected to go big this time.

Apart from Rashid Khan, Short is also looking dangerous ripping through the batters in his previous outings. While Billy Stanlake took a beating in the last encounter, it will be Kane Richardson, who has taken eight wickets so far in the league, who is expected to provide the crucial support.

Possible XI: Carey (WK), Weatherald, Ingram (C), Short, Wells, Lehmann, Rashid, Neser, Valente, Richardson and Laughlin.

Melbourne Renegades cruised to victory in its first 2 matches owning to Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian’s performances. However, in the last 2 outings, Christian has failed to deliver, he went wicketless in the previous two games scoring only 3 and 32 respectively, while Nabi who slammed 35 and 48* respectively in the first 2 matches has accumulated only 14 runs in the last two games.

The old dogs, Tom Cooper and Cameron White will have a lot of responsibility to steer Renegades against Strikers, however, if bets are to be placed then both Sam Harper and Mackenzie Harvey are better prospects of taking the mantle in today’s game.

Possible XI: Harper (WK), Harvey, White, Cooper (C), Nabi, Webster, Christian, Wildermuth, Kane Richardson, Boyce and Usman Khan Shinwari.

