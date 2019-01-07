Last year's runner-up and table-topper of this season Hobart Hurricanes will take on struggling Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Monday. While Hobart Hurricanes powered by strong starts from Short and Wade has chased successfully in their last 4 matches, the Melbourne Renegades will be happy to return to their home ground where they started the current season with a victory. They will look to rekindle that early season form with Finch in the lead.

Last year’s runner-up and table-topper of this season Hobart Hurricanes will take on struggling Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Monday. While Hurricanes are going exceptionally well, winning all of their first five matches, Renegades will look to return to their early league form when they thumped Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers. The Hurricanes are on a winning spree owning to the red-hot form of D’Arcy Short along with Matthew Wade who has chipped in from the other end. For the Renegades, Aron Finch’s return is something to cheer. However, he has been struggling in the recent time in the ongoing Test series against India and will be looking to get his touch back.

Hobart Hurricanes powered by strong starts from Short and Wade has chased successfully in their last 4 matches. Bailey has also made vital contributions in the middle order, while in the bowling department, James Faulkner is breathing fire, picking 10 scalps in the 5 matches. Jofra Archer has seven wickets against his name while Johan Botha has picked 3 for 22 against the Sixers.

EXPECTED PLAYING XI- Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Clive Rose, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades will be happy to return to their home ground where they started the current season with a victory. They will look to rekindle that early season form with Finch in the lead. Renegades has struggled with its batting lineup. It has failed to fire in all the matches and if runs have come, they have been scored by all-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Dan Christian.

EXPECTED PLAYING XI-Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Cameron White, Tom Cooper, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Shinwari

