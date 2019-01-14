In their bid to bounce back from 1st defeat of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at the hands of Melbourne Renegades, table-toppers Hobart Hurricanes will face a weaker Melbourne Starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. Hobart Hurricanes have so far performed well except for their last outing against the Renegades. As D'Arcy Short hasn't been named in the ODI against India, he will continue to open along with Matthew Wade. Short is one of the highest run-getters of the BBL 2018-19.

In their bid to bounce back from 1st defeat of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at the hands of Melbourne Renegades, table-toppers Hobart Hurricanes will face a weaker Melbourne Starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. While the Renegades have the head-to-head record on their side, with 5 of the 6 meetings against Hurricanes, their performance in the ongoing season has been far from satisfactory, winning only 4 of the 8 matches played so far.

Melbourne Stars will walk onto the field with a depleted side following the ODI recall of players like Peter Hanscomb, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. While their main bowling attacker Scott Boland hasn’t been able to pick wickets, Michael Beer who came in as his replacement as also been non-effective. Tim O’Connell is expected to replace him. With the major reshuffling in the team, Dwayne Bravo and Liam Plunkett will bear the brunt to steer the team.

Predicted XI: Ben Dunk, Evan Gulbis, Nic Maddinson (C), Seb Gotch (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Nick Larkin, Tim O’Connell, Jackson Bird, Liam Bowe.

Hobart Hurricanes has so far performed well except for their last outing against the Renegades. As D’Arcy Short hasn’t been named in the ODI against India, he will continue to open along with Matthew Wade. Short is one of the highest run-getters of the BBL 2018-19. Their bowling attack led by James Faulkner and Jofra Archer has been breathing fire in the series. Simon Milenko and Johan Botha have played their part with useful cameos in between.

Predicted XI: Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Clive Rose, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More