Melbourne Stars will host faltering Perth Scorchers in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. While the Stars have found momentum winning 3 consecutive matches after 2 losses in their first 2 matches, Scorchers are languishing at the bottom with only a single win in their 6 matches played so far in the series. Though they a herculean task at hand to make a comeback, however, with stats and record on their side they cannot be completely ruled out.

Melbourne Stars have the least number of matches in the league along with Brisbane Heat, but they are firmly at the 3rd place in the points table. However, the side is will undergo a makeover, after 4 key players Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb being named in the Australian ODI series against India. To add to the misery, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has also left off for the Bangladesh Premier League.

While Nic Maddinson will come in for Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo and Liam Bowe are the prime contenders for the remaining vacant spots in the team.

Melbourne Stars– Ben Dunk, Jonathan Merlo, Seb Gotch, Dwayne Bravo, Nick Larkin, Evan Gulbis, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Coleman, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Michael Beer

Perth Scorchers have a brilliant and much-needed opportunity at hand to register a victory against a weak Stars’ side without their key players. In the league so far, apart from Ashton Turner who has 197 runs from six matches and Hilton Cartwright, to some extent, no other batsman has contributed. Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter have provided stability to a struggling bowling attack, and they will be under pressure to lead their attack once again today.

Perth Scorchers– Michael Klinger, Cameron Bancroft, David Willey, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, William Bosisto, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

