Sydney Thunders will host Brisbane Heat in the 24th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at Showground Stadium on Tuesday. Brisbane Heat finally opened its account after an easy victory over the Perth Scorchers and they will strive to build on that momentum. Sydney Thunders have big names under its hood, but all have failed to live up to the expectations except for Jos Buttler who has been smoking hot form accumulating 268 runs in 6 matches.

Sydney Thunders will host Brisbane Heat in the 24th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 at Showground Stadium on Tuesday. Though Heat have a great head-to-head record against the Thunders, winning 7 of the 8 encounters between the 2 sides, they have struggled in the league so far with only a single victory against Perth Scorchers. On the other hand, Thunders are on a rollercoaster ride, winning 3 of the 6 matches played in the league. The last time the 2 locked horns, Heat registered a thumping 6-wicket victory.

Brisbane Heat finally opened its account after an easy victory over the Perth Scorchers and they will strive to build on that momentum. However, they are in for some difficult decisions to get their team combination right. They might have to drop Brendon McCullum who has failed miserably in the league. Australian Marnus Labuschagne could be given a chance however the responsibility to steer the team towards a victory will be on opener Chris Lynn. Ben Cutting who has played a few handy cameos in the middle order will be expected to fire again as Max Bryant has not been among runs.

Probable XI: Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum/Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cuting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Pattinson, Brendan Doggett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Josh Lalor.

Sydney Thunders have big names under its hood, but they have failed to live up to expectations except for Jos Buttler who has been smoking hot form accumulating 268 runs in 6 matches. Skipper Shane Watson and English captain Joe Root have not been in their best of form but if the side is eying a change in statistics then the duo will have to deliver. While Daniel Sams has proved to be the backbone of the team and is expected to do the same, spinner Fawad Ahmed would be key for the team’s bowling fortunes along with Chris Green.

Probable XI: Shane Watson (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Sam Rainbird, Gurinder Sandhu, Fawad Ahmed, Jonathan Cook.

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More