The match 17 of Big Bash 2018-19 league will witness 2 former champions, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, locking horns at Sydney Showground Stadium on Wednesday. Perth Scorchers have won five of the last seven games against Sydney Thunder, however, have not got off to a great start this year losing 3 of the 4 matches played so far.

The match 17 of Big Bash 2018-19 league will witness 2 former champions, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, locking horns at Sydney Showground Stadium on Wednesday. While, both the teams have had a rough season so far, they will strive to start the new year on a victorious note. Scorchers have struggled with the batting with key players like Michael Klinger and Ashton Turner yet to fire, on the other hand, Thunders’ bowlers have failed to capitalise on their mighty batters.

Sydney Thunder won the first 2 games but have since lost 2 matches away from home. And with the match returning to their home ground, they might as well get some confidence For the Thunder, while Jos Buttler has been on fire all the way, Shane Watson is yet to hit top form. Their middle order stems energy from the in-tune Callum Ferguson and Joe Root giving them an overall fiery batting line-up capable to rip through any bowling attack.

In the bowling department, Daniel Sams has been quite good with match figures of 2-24 in the last match. He will get support from spinners Chris Green and Fawad Ahmed.

Possible XI: Watson (C), Buttler (WK), Ferguson, Root, Sangha, Sams, Green, Jono Cook, Rainbird, Fawad, Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers have won five of the last seven games against Sydney Thunder, however, have not got off to a great start this year losing 3 of the 4 matches played so far. The fact that none of the batsmen has a total of 100 runs in 4 matches speaks volume about their batting performance.

However, their bowling being spearheaded Jason Behrendorff has been excellent. Behrendorff is getting support from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye, who is expected to hit top gear soon given his phenomenal record in the league.

Possible XI: Bancroft (WK), Klinger, Bosisto, Turner (C), Cartwright, Agar, Willey, Jhye Richardson, Coulter-Nile, Behrendorff, and Tye.

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More