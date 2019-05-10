DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Chennai Super Kings at Vishakhapatnam tonight. It is a do or die match for both of the teams as the winning team will be qualifying for the finals.

Delhi Capitals is going to have a breathtaking match against the Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 12. Chennai Super Kings were unable to register a win in their previous match against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, but they still got a chance and now they need to defeat the Delhi Capitals in order to enter the finals and play against Mumbai Indians. Same is the situation for Delhi Capitals, who bagged victory in their last match which was an eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is going to happen for the first time that Delhi Capitals has a chance to make their way to the finals of the Indian Premier League and create history. Today’s match is going to be decider one as this will decide that which team is going to play the finals against the Mumbai Indians. The action will begin at 7:00 PM.

How to play Dream 11?

Dream 11 is an online gaming/betting application through which cricket fans can win bet on their favourite players and win big. Cricket enthusiasts, who love to predict about the game, can follow the simple steps mentioned below to participate in the Dream 11 IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match. The cost prize for today’s mega event is Rs 12 crore.

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app.

Step 2: Select 11 players of your choice, who you think will be the star performers of the day. The contestants can choose any 11 players of his choice from both sides.

Step 3: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice.

Step 3: Save the team.

Step 4: Select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 5: Pay the entry fees through payment gateways.

Rule to play Dream 11:

The participants can choose only 7 players from 1 team.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers.

Every player needs to select his best 11 out in only 100 credit points.

Suggested best Dream 11 team:

Rishabh Pant (c&wk) Shane Watson, Prithvi Shaw(vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel , Ishant, A Mishra, I Tahir

Squads for Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Ravindra Jadeja, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Willey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

