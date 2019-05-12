CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The final match of the 12h season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will commence at 7:30 PM.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: Today in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 12, people are going to witness one of the most fierce battles between the arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams have successfully delivered a high voltage performance in the 12th season of IPL. The final match of IPL season 12 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is going to be a nail-biting encounter as per the previous action-packed performances delivered in the season by both the times. Mumbai will be on the confident side in the game as the team has defeated Chennai three times in IPL season 12 including the first qualifier also. The toss between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM and the game will start at 7:30 PM. The final of the IPL season 12 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How to play Dream 11?

Dream 11 is an online gaming/betting application through which cricket fans can win bet on their favourite players and win big. Cricket enthusiasts, who love to predict about the game, can follow the simple steps mentioned below to participate in the Dream 11 IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians match.

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app.

Step 2: Select 11 players of your choice, who you think will be the star performers of the day. The contestants can choose any 11 players of his choice from both sides.

Step 3: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice.

Step 3: Save the team.

Step 4: Select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 5: Pay the entry fees through payment gateways.

Rule to play Dream 11:

The participants can choose only 7 players from 1 team.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers.

Every player needs to select his best 11 out in only 100 credit points.

Suggested best Dream 11 team:

Quinton de Kock (CAPTAIN), Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya (VICE-CAPTAIN), Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar

Squads for Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Willey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

